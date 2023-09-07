Oisin Murphy reunited with Art Power as flying grey bids to make it a fantastic five wins at the Curragh on Sunday

Tim Easterby believes Art Power can leave behind a slightly below-par performance in last month's Prix Maurice de Gheest as he heads to his happiest of hunting grounds at the Curragh for Sunday's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Flying Five Stakes .

Statistically speaking at least, something will have to give, as Art Power has an unimpeachable record of four wins from four starts on his visits to the Curragh, while he is yet to snare an elusive Group 1 victory.

The Maurice de Gheest had looked to offer him a real chance of breaking his duck in his 12th start in a Group 1, but the six-year-old was unable to go with King Gold and Spycatcher in the final two furlongs and finished fifth, leaving Easterby to reflect on a rare outing in top company where Art Power didn't quite bring his A-game.