'It will leave him spot on for Saturday' - King Of Steel sails through key workout in preparation for Irish Champion

Irish Champion Stakes favourite King Of Steel could benefit from the drop in trip to a mile and a quarter, with connections pleased with how the talented three-year-old worked on Sunday morning before his trip to Leopardstown.

King Of Steel worked a mile on the Limekilns round gallop in Newmarket under Raul da Silva, his regular work-rider, who reported he gave him "the same feel as before the Derby".

On that occasion he put up a bold show in chasing home Auguste Rodin as a 66-1 outsider at Epsom, but his profile has soared following a win at Royal Ascot and a fine third in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.