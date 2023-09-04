Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Irish Champions Festival
premium

Adrian Murray expects Bucanero Fuerte to be 'bang there' in heavyweight National Stakes clash with City Of Troy

Bucanero Fuerte
Bucanero Fuerte: set to try seven furlongs for the first time at the CurraghCredit: Patrick McCann

Adrian Murray expects Bucanero Fuerte to love the step up in trip when he takes on City of Troy in their hotly anticipated showdown at the Curragh on Sunday.

Bucanero Fuerte announced himself as one of the top two-year-olds of his crop when powering four lengths clear of Albany winner Porta Fortuna in the Phoenix Stakes and Murray said preparations had gone swimmingly for the colt, who is priced at 3-1 to add another Group 1 to his CV in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.

The trainer said: "Bucanero Fuerte is in great form. He did a piece of work five days ago on the Curragh and he looked very well.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 4 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 4 September 2023
icon
more inIrish Champions Festival
more inIrish Champions Festival