Adrian Murray expects Bucanero Fuerte to be 'bang there' in heavyweight National Stakes clash with City Of Troy

Adrian Murray expects Bucanero Fuerte to love the step up in trip when he takes on City of Troy in their hotly anticipated showdown at the Curragh on Sunday.

Bucanero Fuerte announced himself as one of the top two-year-olds of his crop when powering four lengths clear of Albany winner Porta Fortuna in the Phoenix Stakes and Murray said preparations had gone swimmingly for the colt, who is priced at 3-1 to add another Group 1 to his CV in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.

The trainer said: "Bucanero Fuerte is in great form. He did a piece of work five days ago on the Curragh and he looked very well.