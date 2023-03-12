Racing Post logo
'We're going to stick to what we know' - Marie's Rock to defend her Mares' Hurdle title

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Nico de Boinville riding Marie's Rock (R, light blue) clear the last to win The Careers At dornangroup.com Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham Racecourse on January 01, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty
Marie's Rock (centre) en route to winning the Relkeel Hurdle last timeCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The team behind Marie's Rock said on Sunday the decision about where to run the high-class mare at Cheltenham was made for them by the weather after last year's winner was declared for a scintillating clash with Honeysuckle and Epatante in Tuesday's Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle.

Trainer Nicky Henderson and owners Middleham Park had been debating the choice between the Mares' Hurdle or the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle since Marie's Rock comprehensively beat her male counterparts in the Relkeel Hurdle over 2m4½f at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

With the festival expected to start on soft ground and more rain forecast through the week, connections have opted to go down the tried-and-tested route rather than try three miles for the first time in Thursday's Stayers' Hurdle.

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 12 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2023
