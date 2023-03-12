'We're going to stick to what we know' - Marie's Rock to defend her Mares' Hurdle title

The team behind Marie's Rock said on Sunday the decision about where to run the high-class mare at Cheltenham was made for them by the weather after last year's winner was declared for a scintillating clash with Honeysuckle and Epatante in Tuesday's Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle.

Trainer Nicky Henderson and owners Middleham Park had been debating the choice between the Mares' Hurdle or the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle since Marie's Rock comprehensively beat her male counterparts in the Relkeel Hurdle over 2m4½f at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

With the festival expected to start on soft ground and more rain forecast through the week, connections have opted to go down the tried-and-tested route rather than try three miles for the first time in Thursday's Stayers' Hurdle.