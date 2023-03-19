'We'll start with a thorough MOT' - Edwardstone may not run again this season after Cheltenham flop

Edwardstone may not run again this season as connections attempt to find a reason for his disappointing effort in the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Last year's Arkle winner was sent off the 15-8 second favourite to avenge his narrow Clarence House Chase defeat, but never seemed to be going with any zest under Tom Cannon and finished last of the five finishers behind runaway winner Energumene.

Trainer Alan King reported the nine-year-old to be fine in the immediate aftermath but will seek further clarification in the following days, with his Cheltenham Festival performance the latest blow in a muddling season that included victory in the Tingle Creek Chase in December.