'There's no point going there just for a social runner' - Alan King set to field smallest festival team in years
Alan King is set to field his smallest team for the Cheltenham Festival in years next week but he is full of confidence stable star Edwardstone can deliver him a second win in Wednesday's Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30).
King plans to run just two horses over the four-day festival, with Weatherbys Champion Bumper hope Favour And Fortune the only other one to make the trainer's festival team sheet.
Not interested in fielding "social runners", the 16-time Cheltenham Festival winner is nevertheless delighted with the condition of Edwardstone, who shades favouritism with most bookmakers at a general 7-4 from last year's Champion Chase winner Energumene.
