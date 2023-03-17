The best since Kauto Star: Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs earns monster Racing Post Rating
Perhaps not quite as visually impressive as A Plus Tard (183) last year, but Galopin Des Champs (184+) now heads the list of the leading Gold Cup-winning performances of the last decade after proving too strong for King George winner Bravemansgame (175) in a vintage race.
You have to go back to the era of Kauto Star, Denman and Imperial Commander to find the last time that successive Gold Cup winners broke the 180 barrier and, still only a seven-year-old, there is every reason to think Galopin Des Champs is more than capable of achieving the feat again in 12 months' time.
Cotswold Chase winner Ahoy Senor ensured the race was a proper test and a winning time nearly 15 seconds quicker – the equivalent of around 50 pounds – superior to that posted by Premier Magic in the following hunter chase underlined that.
