Seven beaten horses to follow from the Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is over for another year, but the plethora of top-class action has given us plenty to reflect on. Here, our reporters pick out seven horses who were defeated in the Cotswolds but are worth keeping onside

Third, Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Tuesday

Diverge came into the race with just two starts over hurdles since switching to Willie Mullins from Freddy Head but he still put up an extremely encouraging performance when chasing home Marine Nationale and Facile Vega.