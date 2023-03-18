Racing Post logo
Seven beaten horses to follow from the Cheltenham Festival

Diverge (left) and Bold Endeavour both put up strong shows in defeat at Cheltenham
Diverge (left) and Bold Endeavour both put up strong shows in defeat at Cheltenham

The Cheltenham Festival is over for another year, but the plethora of top-class action has given us plenty to reflect on. Here, our reporters pick out seven horses who were defeated in the Cotswolds but are worth keeping onside

Diverge

Third, Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Tuesday

Diverge came into the race with just two starts over hurdles since switching to Willie Mullins from Freddy Head but he still put up an extremely encouraging performance when chasing home Marine Nationale and Facile Vega. 

Published on 18 March 2023Last updated 17:12, 18 March 2023
icon
