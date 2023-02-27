Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Festival analysis: a return to former glories?

It is a sobering fact for followers of Paul Nicholls that Politologue’s triumph in the 2020 Champion Chase was the 13-time British champion trainer’s most recent win at the Cheltenham Festival.

That mini drought has coincided with Nicholls being more selective about which horses he sends to the festival, with plenty of his best being kept fresh for Aintree in the last two years.

In 2021 he saddled ten horses at the Grand National meeting in Grade 1 and 2 races who had not gone to Cheltenham, a number which rose to 11 in 2022 if you include Bravemansgame, who was a late withdrawal from the festival on account of the ground.