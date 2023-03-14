I'm in the presence of greatness - but I bet Messi isn't followed round with a saucepan after matches
Peter Thomas follows Constitution Hill through the day on his date with destiny
Early
The wagon left Seven Barrows at 8.38am, so Charlie Morlock, assistant trainer, informs me by text – with a photo of Constitution Hill and his lad Jaydon Lee to prove the point. To avoid confusion, Charlie tells me it's a big, cream-coloured Oakley with a Unibet logo on the outside and a Champion Hurdle favourite on the inside.
Google's maps tell me it should take just over an hour for them to get to Cheltenham, which is where I already am, waiting eagerly at the gate. I add on ten minutes for the complexities of getting an HGV through Winchcombe, then another ten when I see the size of the first of Willie Mullins' phalanx of boxes, which apparently has enough room for 12 horses but might just as easily house a family of four, with off-street parking – and no council tax.
Sure enough, at 10.03 the cream-coloured Oakley rolls into the racecourse. I panic briefly, wondering if Nicky Henderson has two of these lorries and this is the wrong one. Surely a horse like Constitution Hill deserves a little more fanfare than this, but like everything else he does, the mighty beast arrives in low-key fashion, sneaking under the radar of publicity.
