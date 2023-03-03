'He should relish Cheltenham' - Coltor bids to give Roger Fell and Nick Bradley a festival breakthrough

Roger Fell and Nick Bradley Racing are best known for their exploits on the Flat but are dreaming of a breakthrough Cheltenham Festival success with .

The six-year-old will be their first runner at the meeting and he is 20-1 generally for the Pertemps Network Final on March 15. The Coral Cup a day later is also an option.

He ran on the Flat and over jumps for Irish trainer Dermot Weld, finishing fifth in the 2021 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, before joining Fell two months ago.