'He should relish Cheltenham' - Coltor bids to give Roger Fell and Nick Bradley a festival breakthrough
Coltor: joined Roger Fell from Dermot Weld in JanuaryCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Roger Fell and Nick Bradley Racing are best known for their exploits on the Flat but are dreaming of a breakthrough Cheltenham Festival success with Coltor.
The six-year-old will be their first runner at the meeting and he is 20-1 generally for the Pertemps Network Final on March 15. The Coral Cup a day later is also an option.
He ran on the Flat and over jumps for Irish trainer Dermot Weld, finishing fifth in the 2021 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, before joining Fell two months ago.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 3 March 2023Last updated 12:34, 3 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement