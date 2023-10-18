'When the ground goes really soft, she's as good as there is' - Charlie Fellowes dreaming of Champions Sprint glory with mudlark Vadream
Charlie Fellowes wants as much rain as the Ascot ground can take and is growing in confidence that mudlover Vadream can cap a memorable season by providing him with a first Group 1 success in Saturday's Qipco British Champions Sprint (1.50).
The Newmarket trainer has enjoyed a record-breaking campaign, earning more than £600,000 in prize-money for the first time in Britain. Vadream too has been in top form, although a busy spring on the track was followed by a quieter summer with unfavourable quick ground keeping her on the sidelines.
However, Fellowes was delighted with her comeback run at Ascot earlier this month and has been waiting all season for the opportunity to run her on testing ground at the highest level. She looks almost certain to get that chance on Saturday, with forecast spells of heavy rain increasing her trainer's hopes.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'We're really not worried about the ground' - teams behind leading Champion Stakes hopes unfazed as weather worsens at Ascot
- Nashwa set for QEII rather than Champion Stakes after John Gosden completes course walk at Ascot
- Should you back or avoid these five favourites on British Champions Day at Ascot?
- Ascot braced for 'really intense rain' with contingency plans being drawn up for Champions Day
- 'We've been waiting for soft ground' - Henry de Bromhead excited about mud-loving filly's Champions Day chances
- 'We're really not worried about the ground' - teams behind leading Champion Stakes hopes unfazed as weather worsens at Ascot
- Nashwa set for QEII rather than Champion Stakes after John Gosden completes course walk at Ascot
- Should you back or avoid these five favourites on British Champions Day at Ascot?
- Ascot braced for 'really intense rain' with contingency plans being drawn up for Champions Day
- 'We've been waiting for soft ground' - Henry de Bromhead excited about mud-loving filly's Champions Day chances