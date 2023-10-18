'When the ground goes really soft, she's as good as there is' - Charlie Fellowes dreaming of Champions Sprint glory with mudlark Vadream

Charlie Fellowes wants as much rain as the Ascot ground can take and is growing in confidence that mudlover Vadream can cap a memorable season by providing him with a first Group 1 success in Saturday's Qipco British Champions Sprint (1.50 ).

The Newmarket trainer has enjoyed a record-breaking campaign, earning more than £600,000 in prize-money for the first time in Britain. Vadream too has been in top form, although a busy spring on the track was followed by a quieter summer with unfavourable quick ground keeping her on the sidelines.

However, Fellowes was delighted with her comeback run at Ascot earlier this month and has been waiting all season for the opportunity to run her on testing ground at the highest level. She looks almost certain to get that chance on Saturday, with forecast spells of heavy rain increasing her trainer's hopes.