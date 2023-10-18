Racing Post logo
premium

Nashwa set for QEII rather than Champion Stakes after John Gosden completes course walk at Ascot

John Gosden (right) walks the track with Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels on Wednesday
John Gosden (right) walks the track with Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels on WednesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Nashwa will tackle the shorter Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday rather than the Champion Stakes, a decision made by her joint-trainer John Gosden after he completed a walk of the track on Wednesday afternoon.

The Falmouth Stakes winner is 11-2 third favourite with Bet365 for the mile contest behind market leader Paddington and will run there instead of the Champion Stakes over an extra two furlongs and on the round course, a contest for which she had been 8-1 with the same firm.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to Imad Al Sagar, owner of Nashwa said: "The decision has been taken to run Nashwa in the QEII."

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 18 October 2023Last updated 18:15, 18 October 2023
