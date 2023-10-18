Nashwa set for QEII rather than Champion Stakes after John Gosden completes course walk at Ascot
Nashwa will tackle the shorter Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday rather than the Champion Stakes, a decision made by her joint-trainer John Gosden after he completed a walk of the track on Wednesday afternoon.
The Falmouth Stakes winner is 11-2 third favourite with Bet365 for the mile contest behind market leader Paddington and will run there instead of the Champion Stakes over an extra two furlongs and on the round course, a contest for which she had been 8-1 with the same firm.
Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to Imad Al Sagar, owner of Nashwa said: "The decision has been taken to run Nashwa in the QEII."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'We're really not worried about the ground' - teams behind leading Champion Stakes hopes unfazed as weather worsens at Ascot
- 'When the ground goes really soft, she's as good as there is' - Charlie Fellowes dreaming of Champions Sprint glory with mudlark Vadream
- Should you back or avoid these five favourites on British Champions Day at Ascot?
- Ascot braced for 'really intense rain' with contingency plans being drawn up for Champions Day
- 'We've been waiting for soft ground' - Henry de Bromhead excited about mud-loving filly's Champions Day chances
- 'We're really not worried about the ground' - teams behind leading Champion Stakes hopes unfazed as weather worsens at Ascot
- 'When the ground goes really soft, she's as good as there is' - Charlie Fellowes dreaming of Champions Sprint glory with mudlark Vadream
- Should you back or avoid these five favourites on British Champions Day at Ascot?
- Ascot braced for 'really intense rain' with contingency plans being drawn up for Champions Day
- 'We've been waiting for soft ground' - Henry de Bromhead excited about mud-loving filly's Champions Day chances