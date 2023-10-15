'It would be a bit of a fairytale if we can pull it off' - Charltons bid to end partnership on a Group 1 high with Time Lock

Roger Charlton is excited about the "fairytale" prospect of Time Lock bringing the curtain down on his training partnership with son Harry by winning the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Last month, the Derby-winning trainer revealed he would relinquish his part of their joint licence at the end of the season while remaining involved at the historic Beckhampton base, which was once home to the likes of Fred Darling and Noel Murless.

Since sending out his first runners in 1990, Charlton, 73, has enjoyed top-level success with the likes of Quest For Fame, Sanglamore, Cityscape, Decorated Knight and most recently Quadrilateral in the 2019 Fillies' Mile, but he has yet to win a Group 1 since formally linking up with Harry last year.