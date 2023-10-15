'I think he's versatile' - soft ground no concern for Champion Stakes-bound King Of Steel
The possibility of soft ground on Qipco British Champions Day was not causing any undue concern to Roger Varian on Sunday as he prepares King Of Steel for the marquee contest at Ascot.
Having worked under Frankie Dettori over the weekend, the Derby runner-up is on course for Saturday's Group 1 Champion Stakes and, at a general 5-1, is priced behind only Horizon Dore and Mostahdaf at the top of the market.
As well as finishing second to Auguste Rodin in the Derby in June, King Of Steel has won the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, placed third in the King George at Ascot and finished fourth in the Irish Champion Stakes this season. He is set to be Dettori's final ride in Britain before he continues his career in the United States this winter.
