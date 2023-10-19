'He came out of the Moulin brilliantly' - Christopher Head delighted with Big Rock ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
Christopher Head brought Blue Rose Cen back from summer defeats to claim a major Group 1 contest, and the French trainer is aiming to pull off the same trick with gambled-on Big Rock in Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.
Big Rock started the week as big as 12-1 for the mile contest but has been well supported and is no bigger than a general 7-1 to become the fourth French-trained winner of the QEII in the last decade.
Christopher's dad Freddy claimed the Champions Day contest in back-to-back years with Charm Spirit (2014) and Solow (2015) – Francis Graffard's The Revenant was the other successful French raider in 2020 – and Head is delighted with the condition of Big Rock heading into an almighty clash with Paddington, Tahiyra and Nashwa.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Hollie Doyle hoping Trueshan can kick off another successful Champions Day with fourth Long Distance Cup victory
- 'I've been really impressed with him' - Clifford Lee hoping Royal Rhyme can cause Champion Stakes upset
- 'We'd have been going there with a touch of uncertainty' - Shaquille team opt to miss Champions Sprint at Ascot
- Imagine a parallel universe where Frankie Dettori just made a quick, quiet exit...
- Coltrane camp concerned heavy rain may scupper bid to go one better in Long Distance Cup on Champions Day
- Hollie Doyle hoping Trueshan can kick off another successful Champions Day with fourth Long Distance Cup victory
- 'I've been really impressed with him' - Clifford Lee hoping Royal Rhyme can cause Champion Stakes upset
- 'We'd have been going there with a touch of uncertainty' - Shaquille team opt to miss Champions Sprint at Ascot
- Imagine a parallel universe where Frankie Dettori just made a quick, quiet exit...
- Coltrane camp concerned heavy rain may scupper bid to go one better in Long Distance Cup on Champions Day