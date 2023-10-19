'He came out of the Moulin brilliantly' - Christopher Head delighted with Big Rock ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

Christopher Head brought Blue Rose Cen back from summer defeats to claim a major Group 1 contest, and the French trainer is aiming to pull off the same trick with gambled-on Big Rock in Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

Big Rock started the week as big as 12-1 for the mile contest but has been well supported and is no bigger than a general 7-1 to become the fourth French-trained winner of the QEII in the last decade.

Christopher's dad Freddy claimed the Champions Day contest in back-to-back years with Charm Spirit (2014) and Solow (2015) – Francis Graffard's The Revenant was the other successful French raider in 2020 – and Head is delighted with the condition of Big Rock heading into an almighty clash with Paddington, Tahiyra and Nashwa.