Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
British Champions Day
premium

'He came out of the Moulin brilliantly' - Christopher Head delighted with Big Rock ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

Big Rock and Aurelien Lemaitre after the G3 Prix La Force
Big Rock: well supported for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot

Christopher Head brought Blue Rose Cen back from summer defeats to claim a major Group 1 contest, and the French trainer is aiming to pull off the same trick with gambled-on Big Rock in Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

Big Rock started the week as big as 12-1 for the mile contest but has been well supported and is no bigger than a general 7-1 to become the fourth French-trained winner of the QEII in the last decade.

Christopher's dad Freddy claimed the Champions Day contest in back-to-back years with Charm Spirit (2014) and Solow (2015) – Francis Graffard's The Revenant was the other successful French raider in 2020 – and Head is delighted with the condition of Big Rock heading into an almighty clash with Paddington, Tahiyra and Nashwa.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 19 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 19 October 2023
icon
more inBritish Champions Day
more inBritish Champions Day