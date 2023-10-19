Coltrane camp concerned heavy rain may scupper bid to go one better in Long Distance Cup on Champions Day

Mick Mariscotti, owner of last year's Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup runner-up Coltrane , fears heavy rain could scupper his stayer's chance of going one better in Saturday's Group 2 at Ascot.

Coltrane has had a memorable season in the top staying races, landing the Sagaro Stakes back in May, finishing second in the Gold Cup in June and winning the Lonsdale Cup in August.

However, the ground was officially soft when the six-year-old put in what Mariscotti described as Coltrane's worst run in two years when finishing last in the Doncaster Cup last time and a wet forecast before Saturday is causing concern.