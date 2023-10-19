Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
British Champions Day
premium

Coltrane camp concerned heavy rain may scupper bid to go one better in Long Distance Cup on Champions Day

Coltrane (near side) battles it out with Trueshan in last year's Long Distance Cup at Ascot
Coltrane (near side) battles it out with Trueshan in last year's Long Distance Cup at Ascot

Mick Mariscotti, owner of last year's Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup runner-up Coltrane, fears heavy rain could scupper his stayer's chance of going one better in Saturday's Group 2 at Ascot.

Coltrane has had a memorable season in the top staying races, landing the Sagaro Stakes back in May, finishing second in the Gold Cup in June and winning the Lonsdale Cup in August.

However, the ground was officially soft when the six-year-old put in what Mariscotti described as Coltrane's worst run in two years when finishing last in the Doncaster Cup last time and a wet forecast before Saturday is causing concern.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 19 October 2023Last updated 13:00, 19 October 2023
icon
more inBritish Champions Day
more inBritish Champions Day