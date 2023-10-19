Coltrane camp concerned heavy rain may scupper bid to go one better in Long Distance Cup on Champions Day
Mick Mariscotti, owner of last year's Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup runner-up Coltrane, fears heavy rain could scupper his stayer's chance of going one better in Saturday's Group 2 at Ascot.
Coltrane has had a memorable season in the top staying races, landing the Sagaro Stakes back in May, finishing second in the Gold Cup in June and winning the Lonsdale Cup in August.
However, the ground was officially soft when the six-year-old put in what Mariscotti described as Coltrane's worst run in two years when finishing last in the Doncaster Cup last time and a wet forecast before Saturday is causing concern.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Inspiral ruled out of Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day
- Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Qipco Champion Stakes - plus other British Champions Day fields, big-race tip and free bet
- Going turns soft at Ascot as Storm Babet brings heavy overnight rain in advance of British Champions Day
- 2023 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot: assessing the top contenders for Saturday's big race
- 'We're really not worried about the ground' - teams behind leading Champion Stakes hopes unfazed as weather worsens at Ascot
- Inspiral ruled out of Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day
- Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Qipco Champion Stakes - plus other British Champions Day fields, big-race tip and free bet
- Going turns soft at Ascot as Storm Babet brings heavy overnight rain in advance of British Champions Day
- 2023 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot: assessing the top contenders for Saturday's big race
- 'We're really not worried about the ground' - teams behind leading Champion Stakes hopes unfazed as weather worsens at Ascot