'Bar that run he's been a pillar of consistency' - 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean in top shape for Champions Day comeback

Brilliant 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean will make his return in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05 ) next month, and connections believe he will back to his best on Qipco British Champions Day.

A dominant winner of the Newmarket Classic in May, the Andrew Balding-trained son of Frankel has only raced twice since, finishing runner-up to Paddington in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, before disappointing in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville when sent off odds-on.

Chaldean has been absent since that run in early July, but Barry Mahon, racing manager to his owner and breeders Juddmonte, said: "He's in great shape and Andrew is very happy with him. He worked well on Saturday and is progressing nicely. He'll probably have a day away in the next couple of weeks that will put him spot on for Ascot.

"He's a tremendous horse who was an impressive winner of the Guineas and went out on his shield at Ascot. He had a couple of hard races and his bloods were a little wrong alongside a couple of bits and pieces after France, but he's back in great form. He's freshened up on the farm and we're excited to see him on the track again."

Chaldean, who was being aimed at a prep run in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket at the end of this month, will bid to become the first Juddmonte-owned winner of the QEII since his brilliant sire's victory in 2011.

He is a 10-1 chance behind 5-2 favourite Paddington, with Tahiyra next best at 7-2 and Inspiral and Nashwa 11-2 chances, but Mahon warned he should not be underestimated. He said: "He had a few excuses after France so we've forgotten that one, and bar that run he's been a pillar of consistency last season and during his career overall.

Chaldean (pink cap): only seen twice since winning the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May Credit: Mark Cranham

"The plan was to run in the Joel Stakes but we ran out of time fitness-wise, so he'll go straight there with a racecourse gallop beforehand. We'd have liked to have run in the Joel, but he just wasn't ready."

Nostrum also remains in the QEII, for which he is a 25-1 chance, but plans remain uncertain after he finished last in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes at York's Ebor meeting.

Mahon said: "Nostrum is just making his way back. He had a few little issues after York and had an easy couple of weeks but is starting back up. We'll let him tell us how he is and make a plan from there."

One high-class performer who is almost certain not to make British Champions Day is Duke of York 1895 Stakes winner Azure Blue .

The four-year-old has not been seen since finishing sixth in the July Cup and missed the Nunthorpe Stakes last month. She is 10-1 for the British Champions Sprint, but trainer Michael Dods is already looking forward to 2024.

He said: "We think we're not going to make it as she's had a few little issues, but she'll be back for next season. She's well in herself but we'll wait until next year and we're excited to see what she can achieve then."

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05 Ascot, October 21)

bet365: 5-2 Paddington, 7-2 Tahiyra, 11-2 Inspiral, Nashwa, 10 Big Rock, Chaldean, Triple Time, 12 Maljoom, 14 Facteur Cheval, 16 bar

Read these next:

Nicky Henderson superstar Constitution Hill to stay over hurdles this season despite Gold Cup 'attraction'

'This is a top-class horse and today we didn't see it' - Oisin Murphy and Andrew Balding react to Chaldean flop

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more