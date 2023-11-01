Will Hollywood ever love Frankie Dettori as much as Mostahdaf loves Inspiral?
Frankie Dettori can't get himself out of his own head, possibly a natural consequence of constantly answering questions about his career. Arriving here around 7am to ride work on Inspiral, he chirpily sings: "The power of love . . ."
It's the first line from the chorus of a song by the band Frankie Goes To Hollywood. Even in his relaxed moments, the world's most famous jockey can't help being self-referential. Coincidentally, the song was a big hit in 1984, the year of the first Breeders' Cup, a time when the teenage Frankie hadn't even gone to England.
As working days go, this is not exactly a long shift at the coalface; just let the great mare stretch her legs on her first day out of quarantine and then shoot the breeze with some familiar reporters. But horses can always complicate matters, which both Inspiral and her stablemate Mostahdaf threaten to do as they emerge from their barn full of fizz, excited as we all are to be in the land of the free and mere miles from the starry cradle of the entertainment industry.
Published on 1 November 2023inBreeders' Cup
Last updated 09:00, 1 November 2023
