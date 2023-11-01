'Viewers might be sick to death of me!' - Ed Chamberlin excited about 23-race ITV marathon over Friday and Saturday
Underdogs Live In The Dream and Big Evs could elevate a monster weekend for ITV Racing to new heights, with lead presenter Ed Chamberlin relishing the prospect of a "mad" two days split between jumping stars like Bravemansgame and the bright lights of the Breeders' Cup.
More than 12 hours of live racing will be shown on ITV this weekend, including 18 races on a packed Saturday. The three-hour afternoon coverage, beginning on ITV's main channel at 1pm, will feature nine races from Wetherby and Ascot.
After Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame's comeback in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (3.00), the coverage will switch to Santa Anita on ITV4 from 6pm with nine Grade 1s including the Breeders' Cup Mile, Turf and Classic, before the curtain comes down at 12.15am.
