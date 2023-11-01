Oisin Murphy heads to Breeders' Cup with two 'live chances' in Porta Fortuna and Mawj

Oisin Murphy believes he has two "real live chances" to score at this weekend's Breeders' Cup aboard Group 1 winners Porta Fortuna and Mawj.

The three-time champion jockey will bid for his second success at the meeting after landing the 2021 Distaff aboard 50-1 shot Marche Lorraine.

He will first renew his partnership with Porta Fortuna, the general 11-2 second-favourite for Friday's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (10.20 ).