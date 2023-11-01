Breeders' Cup
premium
Oisin Murphy heads to Breeders' Cup with two 'live chances' in Porta Fortuna and Mawj
Oisin Murphy: will be reunited with Mawj at the Breeders' CupCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Oisin Murphy believes he has two "real live chances" to score at this weekend's Breeders' Cup aboard Group 1 winners Porta Fortuna and Mawj.
The three-time champion jockey will bid for his second success at the meeting after landing the 2021 Distaff aboard 50-1 shot Marche Lorraine.
He will first renew his partnership with Porta Fortuna, the general 11-2 second-favourite for Friday's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (10.20).
Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 1 November 2023inBreeders' Cup
Last updated 15:00, 1 November 2023
