No running scared for Todd Pletcher as Up To The Mark takes on Europe's best in Breeders' Cup Turf

Todd Pletcher will try to win a second Breeders' Cup Turf with Up To The Mark.
Todd Pletcher will try to win a second Breeders' Cup Turf with Up To The MarkCredit: Edward Whitaker

Up To The Mark is going for the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf rather than the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile, according to his trainer Todd Pletcher, who accepts it might not seem the obvious choice in terms of the strength of the opposition. The four-year-old would be the most fancied US runner in either race this weekend and will be taking on several European stars whichever way connections decide to jump.

"Pretty sure we're going in the Turf," Pletcher said from his barn on the backstretch at Santa Anita. "I'll confirm with the guys overnight but that's the way we're leaning.

"They're both difficult races, no doubt. I think you could even argue that the Turf's slightly stronger. But we're focused on what he does.

Chris CookSenior reporter

Published on 30 October 2023inBreeders' Cup

Last updated 09:13, 30 October 2023

