'It's a completely mind-blowing experience' - Santa Anita is Willy Wonka's chocolate factory for visiting owners from Epsom
Clockers' Corner, normally populated by wise guys muttering out of the sides of their mouths about rotten workouts, was taken over by excited English accents on Monday morning. Steve and Jolene De'Lemos, owners of the perfectly named Live In The Dream, were here with six members of their family to start savouring their week at the big show.
"I feel like Charlie Bucket," Steve said, watching their chestnut have a quiet spin around on the hallowed turf. "We're at the Wonka factory and we're gonna sample every bit of candy that Santa Anita has to offer."
Winning the Nunthorpe was their golden ticket, guaranteeing a place in Saturday's Turf Sprint and paying for some of the expenses, though not all, and the cost of this trip still required serious consideration for owners who flew themselves in economy. "They give you $70,000 and you think, well, that'll get us there and back. But it's $30,000 entry and then the $40,000 got us out here."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 31 October 2023inBreeders' Cup
Last updated 10:00, 31 October 2023
- Nightmare draw for Master Of The Seas sets his odds drifting for Breeders' Cup Mile
- 'He's thriving off the buzz of Santa Anita' - Live In The Dream set to be first Breeders' Cup runner for Epsom in 25 years
- The Punting Club: submit your questions for a Breeders' Cup special
- 'The timing stinks - but the horse comes first' - Kentucky Derby hero Mage to miss Breeders' Cup Classic with fever
- Hope for the future of US racing as new regulator HISA looks back on a challenging year for the sport
- Nightmare draw for Master Of The Seas sets his odds drifting for Breeders' Cup Mile
- 'He's thriving off the buzz of Santa Anita' - Live In The Dream set to be first Breeders' Cup runner for Epsom in 25 years
- The Punting Club: submit your questions for a Breeders' Cup special
- 'The timing stinks - but the horse comes first' - Kentucky Derby hero Mage to miss Breeders' Cup Classic with fever
- Hope for the future of US racing as new regulator HISA looks back on a challenging year for the sport