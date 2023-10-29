Racing Post logo
'I can see him going out and making all' - Mick Appleby dreaming big with first Breeders' Cup runner Big Evs

Last week's Flying Childers winner Big Evs has been a huge thrill for the buying combination
Big Evs: will be partnered by Tom Marquand in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf SprintCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Mick Appleby has made no secret of the exciting tactics set to be employed aboard his stable star and first Breeders' Cup runner Big Evs when he lines up with a favourite's chance in Friday's Juvenile Turf Sprint (9.00).

The star sprinter broke quickly and made all to run away with the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster last month and his trainer is hoping for more of the same on his return to the top level at Santa Anita.

Tom Marquand will retain the ride aboard Big Evs, who is the general 3-1 favourite for a race set to feature a number of European hopefuls, including Cherry Blossom, Givemethebeatboys and Tiger Belle.

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 29 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 29 October 2023
