'I can see him going out and making all' - Mick Appleby dreaming big with first Breeders' Cup runner Big Evs
Mick Appleby has made no secret of the exciting tactics set to be employed aboard his stable star and first Breeders' Cup runner Big Evs when he lines up with a favourite's chance in Friday's Juvenile Turf Sprint (9.00).
The star sprinter broke quickly and made all to run away with the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster last month and his trainer is hoping for more of the same on his return to the top level at Santa Anita.
Tom Marquand will retain the ride aboard Big Evs, who is the general 3-1 favourite for a race set to feature a number of European hopefuls, including Cherry Blossom, Givemethebeatboys and Tiger Belle.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- The age of Equinox: could the Cox Plate and Tenno Sho be just the start of a huge week for the eastern powers?
- Syndicate members set for trip of a lifetime with Tiger Belle lined up for Breeders' Cup
- Kelina bids to revive Santa Anita memories of Goldikova in Breeders' Cup Mile challenge to Mawj and Songline
- 'Proper traveller' Mostahdaf bids to bow out on a high in Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita
- 'Carla's Way looks fantastic' - Simon and Ed Crisford chase Breeders' Cup dream
- The age of Equinox: could the Cox Plate and Tenno Sho be just the start of a huge week for the eastern powers?
- Syndicate members set for trip of a lifetime with Tiger Belle lined up for Breeders' Cup
- Kelina bids to revive Santa Anita memories of Goldikova in Breeders' Cup Mile challenge to Mawj and Songline
- 'Proper traveller' Mostahdaf bids to bow out on a high in Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita
- 'Carla's Way looks fantastic' - Simon and Ed Crisford chase Breeders' Cup dream