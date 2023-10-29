'I can see him going out and making all' - Mick Appleby dreaming big with first Breeders' Cup runner Big Evs

Mick Appleby has made no secret of the exciting tactics set to be employed aboard his stable star and first Breeders' Cup runner Big Evs when he lines up with a favourite's chance in Friday's Juvenile Turf Sprint (9.00 ).

The star sprinter broke quickly and made all to run away with the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster last month and his trainer is hoping for more of the same on his return to the top level at Santa Anita.

Tom Marquand will retain the ride aboard Big Evs, who is the general 3-1 favourite for a race set to feature a number of European hopefuls, including Cherry Blossom, Givemethebeatboys and Tiger Belle.