Breeders' Cup
'He's thriving off the buzz of Santa Anita' - Live In The Dream set to be first Breeders' Cup runner for Epsom in 25 years
Live In The Dream: set to be first Epsom-trained runner in the Breeders' Cup in 25 yearsCredit: Edward Whitaker
It has been 25 years since a horse trained in Epsom last lined up at the Breeders' Cup and in star sprinter Live In The Dream the iconic racing town has a leading chance of taking home the spoils.
Running Stag, trained at Downs House by Philip Mitchell, was outsider of ten runners in the 1998 Breeders' Cup Classic and was duly beaten a little more than six lengths.
Live In The Dream, however, sits firmly at the top of the market for Saturday's Breeders' Cup Sprint having won the Group 1 Nunthorpe in August.
