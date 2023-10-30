Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Breeders' Cup
premium

'He's thriving off the buzz of Santa Anita' - Live In The Dream set to be first Breeders' Cup runner for Epsom in 25 years

Live In The Dream streaks clear in the Nunthorpe under Sean Kirrane
Live In The Dream: set to be first Epsom-trained runner in the Breeders' Cup in 25 yearsCredit: Edward Whitaker

It has been 25 years since a horse trained in Epsom last lined up at the Breeders' Cup and in star sprinter Live In The Dream the iconic racing town has a leading chance of taking home the spoils.

Running Stag, trained at Downs House by Philip Mitchell, was outsider of ten runners in the 1998 Breeders' Cup Classic and was duly beaten a little more than six lengths.

Live In The Dream, however, sits firmly at the top of the market for Saturday's Breeders' Cup Sprint having won the Group 1 Nunthorpe in August.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Harry WilsonReporter

Published on 30 October 2023inBreeders' Cup

Last updated 18:58, 30 October 2023

icon
more inBreeders' Cup
more inBreeders' Cup