Roger Varian: 'It's frightening - people see you win big races and think you must be rolling in it, but that couldn't be further from the truth'

There are 200 horses and countless big-race targets to talk about but the hot topic at Roger Varian’s Carlburg Stables in Newmarket is fashion.

His wife Hanako has recently launched her own luxury brand and the stable's owners' room looks more like a chic London boutique with mannequins dressed to impress in the new Newmarket 875 range.

Varian is also doing his bit to support his wife's new venture, sporting an avocado polo shirt from the new collection and quick to hand over a goodie bag left over from the recent launch party.