Paul Nicholls v Johnny Dineen: the champion trainer and outspoken punter face off

It's early January and we're filming the Racing Post's flagship YouTube show, Upping The Ante. During the Questions from the Crowd segment, I read out one from Seb Watkins, who asks: "How many winners do you think Paul Nicholls will have at the festival? He seems to have the strongest team he’s had for a while."

Johnny Dineen, the former bookmaker who is now a hugely successful pro punter and my co-host on the show, puffs out his cheeks and sighs.

"A much stronger team? I wouldn't say he has a much stronger team. He has Hermes Allen in the Ballymore and Bravemansgame is probably his next likeliest winner in the Gold Cup and he has no chance. I would have my house that Nicholls will win zero Grade 1 races. I'm telling you, he will win no Grade 1 races.