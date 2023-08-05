Mark Enright: 'I was so miserable that I just needed to get out - it was no life'

In the ultimate game of nod and wink, where so many speak from the side of their mouths, Mark Enright has always been a fugitive and he finally escaped from the sport he hated and loved back in May at the tender age of 31.

The retirement was shocking. The news arrived on Irish Guineas weekend at the Curragh, during a season that was going well for him, with ten winners already on the board despite the campaign being in its infancy. Enright had forged good relationships with Fozzy Stack, Ger Lyons and Ger O'Leary and his transition from jumps to Flat was a lot smoother than some who had tried before him.

The decision seemed premature; it turns out it was long overdue.