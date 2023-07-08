Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewJamie Spencer
premium

Jamie Spencer: ‘It would have been like going to jail for something you hadn’t done’

author image
Julian MuscatFeatures writer
Jamie Spencer: "If I look at the whole picture, whether I’m having a good or bad year, I have been very lucky"
Jamie Spencer: "If I look at the whole picture, whether I’m having a good or bad year, I have been very lucky"Credit: Edward Whitaker

After a four-year drought, it was a case of London Bus Syndrome for Jamie Spencer. Having been absent from the Group 1 rollcall since riding Danceteria to victory in Germany in 2019, he bagged two championship prizes inside a week.

These headline acts propelled the jockey back into the spotlight, not least because they were gained with Spencer’s signature late flourish.

Last weekend he galvanised Via Sistina to victory from a share of last place in the Pretty Polly Stakes – although connections of the runner-up have appealed the outcome. That triumph was gained seven days after a typically audacious ride aboard Khaadem, an 80-1 rag in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 8 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 8 July 2023
icon
more inThe Big Read
more inThe Big Read