Jamie Spencer: ‘It would have been like going to jail for something you hadn’t done’

After a four-year drought, it was a case of London Bus Syndrome for Jamie Spencer. Having been absent from the Group 1 rollcall since riding Danceteria to victory in Germany in 2019, he bagged two championship prizes inside a week.

These headline acts propelled the jockey back into the spotlight, not least because they were gained with Spencer’s signature late flourish.

Last weekend he galvanised Via Sistina to victory from a share of last place in the Pretty Polly Stakes – although connections of the runner-up have appealed the outcome. That triumph was gained seven days after a typically audacious ride aboard Khaadem, an 80-1 rag in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.