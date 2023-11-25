Racing Post logo
Donald McCain: 'I look at other trainers and I'm amazed at their self-confidence - I'm scared to death of letting people down'

Lewis Porteous hears how one of the north's great stables is soaring again thanks to fresh perspective and family values

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter
Trainer Donald McCain at his Bankhouse Stables in Cheshire this week
Trainer Donald McCain at his Bankhouse Stables in Cheshire this week Credit: John Grossick

At first glance it would be easy to pigeonhole Donald McCain as a thick-skinned northerner, focused only on where his next winner is coming from, but underneath his rugged facade there is so much more than meets the eye.

His training CV includes a Grand National, six successes at the Cheltenham Festival and more than 1,600 career winners, yet it does not take long to understand that the fear of letting down his owners, their horses and the staff who look after them weighs heavily on his shoulders.

Sitting in his one-man office at Bankhouse Stables, situated in the peaceful estate of Cholmondeley Castle among the greenery of the Cheshire countryside, McCain does not try to hide the battle with his thoughts.

Published on 25 November 2023

Last updated 18:00, 25 November 2023

