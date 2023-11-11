Racing Post logo
InterviewThe Big Read
Dai Walters: 'I remember being on the floor and the pilot trying to get my heart back going - they didn't know if I would pull through'

The owner and entrepreneur tells Lewis Porteous about his recovery from a helicopter crash that almost ended his life

Lewis PorteousReporter
"I'd say I'm 80-odd per cent there and I'm in good form" - Dai Walters pictured at his home near Cardiff
"I'd say I'm 80-odd per cent there and I'm in good form" - Dai Walters pictured at his home near Cardiff

Dai Walters takes a seat at his kitchen table in a chair that seven months ago he couldn't even lift himself out of. With his neat haircut, cleanly shaved face and crisp chequered shirt, he is looking well by anyone's standards – never mind for a man who came within a short head of losing his life almost a year ago to the day.

The self-made plant hire and construction magnate was left with a broken leg, ribs, shoulder, back and neck when the helicopter carrying him and five others clipped trees shortly after take-off and came hurtling to the ground.

Now, though, he can look forward to an afternoon of shooting in the Welsh wilderness – a sure sign he is feeling as good as he looks – and, while his recovery is not yet complete, he has already defied all odds by coming this far. 

Published on 11 November 2023

