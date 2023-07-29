Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewThe Big Read
premium

Charlie Johnston: 'I've been thinking about Goodwood all year - we have to do well there'

Julian Muscat finds out what it's been like to take over the biggest training operation in Britain

author image
Julian MuscatFeatures writer
Charlie Johnston: "I'll be surprised if I ever see anything like it again in my lifetime"
Charlie Johnston: the Kingsley House trainer knows his first year in charge will be judged on results at Glorious GoodwoodCredit: Louise Pollard

The Flat season is a rite of passage. The first weekend of May is synonymous with the Guineas meeting, the first Saturday in June is Derby day, closely followed by Royal Ascot.

Then comes Goodwood, a meeting intimately associated with a stable almost as far from the south coast as England’s geography permits. Johnston Racing, based in North Yorkshire, has been leading trainer at Goodwood 13 times, saddling 94 winners there to date. It is not by accident.

The detail resonates strongly with Charlie Johnston, who succeeded his father, Mark, at Johnston Racing’s helm on January 1. He knows that all eyes will be trained on him when the five-day fixture opens on Tuesday.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 29 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 29 July 2023
icon
more inThe Big Read
more inThe Big Read