Charlie Johnston: 'I've been thinking about Goodwood all year - we have to do well there'

The Flat season is a rite of passage. The first weekend of May is synonymous with the Guineas meeting, the first Saturday in June is Derby day, closely followed by Royal Ascot.

Then comes Goodwood, a meeting intimately associated with a stable almost as far from the south coast as England’s geography permits. Johnston Racing, based in North Yorkshire, has been leading trainer at Goodwood 13 times, saddling 94 winners there to date. It is not by accident.

The detail resonates strongly with Charlie Johnston, who succeeded his father, Mark, at Johnston Racing’s helm on January 1. He knows that all eyes will be trained on him when the five-day fixture opens on Tuesday.