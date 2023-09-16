Racing Post logo
Charlie Hills: 'Everybody's hurting at the moment - owners and horses are hard to come by'

The top trainer talks to Peter Thomas about country music, super sprinters and million-dollar winners

author image
Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year
Charlie Hills at home in Lambourn this week
Charlie Hills at home in Lambourn this week

No matter how vehemently racehorse trainers try to explain to us that what they do involves a gruelling physical contortion of keeping shoulder to the wheel and nose to the grindstone, while simultaneously manning the pumps and balancing the books, the belief persists they spend most of their time being driven to the races in their Bentley to drink champagne with owners and watch horses win.

Charlie Hills is having none of it. "It's tough," he assures me. "It may not look like it on the top of the downs on a lovely morning, but there would be easier ways for my boys [James, 15, and Eddie, 12] to make a living if they were thinking about going down this route."

Then he decides that attack is the best form of defence. "Anyway, how hard can it be to write a couple of thousand words about somebody?" he asks entirely rhetorically. "I bet AI could do it a lot quicker."

Published on 16 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 16 September 2023
