A true pioneer: how Alicia Thornton made history for female jockeys more than 200 years ago

The Knavesmire was packed with 100,000 people. They had come to witness a historic moment, a remarkable event that was groundbreaking, exciting and scandalous all at the same time. Some had walked up to 50 miles simply so they could be present for the two-runner contest scheduled for 4pm. That match, one you may never have heard of until now, became one of the most important races ever staged at York.

She did not win on that August afternoon in 1804 but Mrs Alicia Thornton wrote herself into the record books as the first woman ever to ride in a race against a man.

For purposes of clarification, it is possible the heroine of the hour was actually not Mrs Thornton, for there is speculation over whether or not she ever married Mr Thornton (Colonel Thomas Thornton, to be precise). However, while the name may be uncertain, the achievement was unprecedented.