FeatureThe Big Read
A true pioneer: how Alicia Thornton made history for female jockeys more than 200 years ago

Lee Mottershead tells the remarkable story of a woman who rode in two incredible York races

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
York racecourse's museum features a picture of the 1804 match race in which Alicia Thornton became the first woman to ride against a man
York racecourse's museum features a picture of the 1804 match race in which Alicia Thornton became the first woman to ride against a manCredit: Edward Whitaker

The Knavesmire was packed with 100,000 people. They had come to witness a historic moment, a remarkable event that was groundbreaking, exciting and scandalous all at the same time. Some had walked up to 50 miles simply so they could be present for the two-runner contest scheduled for 4pm. That match, one you may never have heard of until now, became one of the most important races ever staged at York.

She did not win on that August afternoon in 1804 but Mrs Alicia Thornton wrote herself into the record books as the first woman ever to ride in a race against a man. 

For purposes of clarification, it is possible the heroine of the hour was actually not Mrs Thornton, for there is speculation over whether or not she ever married Mr Thornton (Colonel Thomas Thornton, to be precise). However, while the name may be uncertain, the achievement was unprecedented.

Published on 26 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 26 August 2023
