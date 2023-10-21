A bolt from the blue: how Frankie Dettori's Magnificent Seven changed life for bookies and punters as well as himself
Chris Cook considers the seismic impact on many lives caused by one crazy day at Ascot
Among all the happy reminiscing and melancholy farewells of Frankie Dettori's departure from British racing, there is mixed in a generous measure of quiet relief from bookmakers. Other jockeys have had that dangerous combination of talent and popularity, enough to trigger significant payouts on occasion, but only one has ever been sufficiently God-like to hurl an actual bolt from the blue in their direction, a shaft of lightning that did more than just singe a few eyebrows.
Of course, it was a long time ago – 27 years and three weeks to be precise. But you wouldn't ever want to turn your back on a man like Dettori because in 2019 he very nearly did it again, winning the first four races on Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot.
Old hands in the bookmaking trade started getting flashbacks and stretched out tremulous fingers for the pill box. Young bucks were given a taste of that terror from the past as an abyss opened up at their feet.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'Henry was fighting cancer but that wasn't a detriment to his training of Frankel - it may even have been a positive'
- Nicky Henderson: 'The Ascot Gold Cup for Constitution Hill? That would appeal to my naughty side!'
- Rob Hornby: 'It was a massively difficult year - it was hard to watch knowing I could have done the job just as well'
- Owen Burrows: 'I'll be forever grateful - it's just a shame it's taken me this long to pull my finger out'
- Charlie Hills: 'Everybody's hurting at the moment - owners and horses are hard to come by'
- 'Henry was fighting cancer but that wasn't a detriment to his training of Frankel - it may even have been a positive'
- Nicky Henderson: 'The Ascot Gold Cup for Constitution Hill? That would appeal to my naughty side!'
- Rob Hornby: 'It was a massively difficult year - it was hard to watch knowing I could have done the job just as well'
- Owen Burrows: 'I'll be forever grateful - it's just a shame it's taken me this long to pull my finger out'
- Charlie Hills: 'Everybody's hurting at the moment - owners and horses are hard to come by'