Watch: 2023 Cheltenham Festival stable tour with champion trainer Paul Nicholls
We took a trip to Ditcheat to speak to champion trainer Paul Nicholls to get the lowdown on his main chances for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.
The Gold Cup is a race Nicholls would love to win again and he thinks stable star Bravemansgame has an excellent chance to do so this year.
Published on 3 March 2023Last updated 11:06, 3 March 2023
