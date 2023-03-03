Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Stable Tours

Watch: 2023 Cheltenham Festival stable tour with champion trainer Paul Nicholls

We took a trip to Ditcheat to speak to champion trainer Paul Nicholls to get the lowdown on his main chances for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

The Gold Cup is a race Nicholls would love to win again and he thinks stable star Bravemansgame has an excellent chance to do so this year.

Read more Cheltenham stable tours:

Watch: Nicky Henderson's unmissable 2023 Cheltenham Festival stable tour 

Watch: the duel of Ditcheat - when Johnny Dineen met Paul Nicholls 

Festival subscription offer | 50% off three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 3 March 2023Last updated 11:06, 3 March 2023
icon
more inStable Tours
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inStable Tours