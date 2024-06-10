'I think he's a serious horse - he has so much speed'

Few British trainers will take a stronger squad to Royal Ascot than Karl Burke, who has had four winners at the meeting in the last four years and has numerous good chances next week.

The strength of his Middleham yard was perfectly illustrated by an Irish/German 1,000 Guineas double last month and Curragh winner Fallen Angel is set to head the team here in the Coronation Stakes.

Elite Status is a major fancy for the Commonwealth Cup, a contest that Burke took with Quiet Reflection in 2016, and the yard will be well represented in the two-year-old races, which have provided three of its five previous wins.