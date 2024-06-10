Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:18 RoscommonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:18 RoscommonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

'I think he's a serious horse - he has so much speed'

author image
David CarrReporter

Few British trainers will take a stronger squad to Royal Ascot than Karl Burke, who has had four winners at the meeting in the last four years and has numerous good chances next week.

The strength of his Middleham yard was perfectly illustrated by an Irish/German 1,000 Guineas double last month and Curragh winner Fallen Angel is set to head the team here in the Coronation Stakes.

Elite Status is a major fancy for the Commonwealth Cup, a contest that Burke took with Quiet Reflection in 2016, and the yard will be well represented in the two-year-old races, which have provided three of its five previous wins.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inStable Tours

iconCopy
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours