'Everything should be spot on for him in the Becher - he could even be one for the National'

There is a sense of sadness at Philip Hobbs and Johnson White's yard following the death of stable star Thyme Hill on Tuesday. The devastating news came as the training partnership were considering an abundance of options with a rare talent who was able to mix it with the very best over fences and hurdles.

It comes amid a period of significant change at the historic Sandhill training base, with longtime assistant Johnson White added to the licence in March after Hobbs became only the fourth jumps trainer in Britain to reach 3,000 winners.

White has been associated with Hobbs since riding out for the guv'nor at the age of 15 more than three decades ago and played a crucial role in preparing the likes of stable greats Rooster Booster, Flagship Uberalles and Defi Du Seuil. The partnership officially started at the Cheltenham Festival.