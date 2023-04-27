Younger and hungrier Jack Andrews set to give Will Biddick a run for his money in race for men's title
Carl Evans with his weekly round-up from the point-to-point scene
Carl Evans
IK Brunel is set run at Dingley on Sunday
May is the month when championship contenders focus their efforts, or accept defeat and coast towards the season’s conclusion in mid-June.
The 'horses-come-first’ is a mantra when discussing title hopes, but with rain around the going is pleasantly friendly for the time of year and roughing-off plans are on hold, which will keep championships bubbling.
The men’s title looks particularly intriguing, with seven-time champion Will Biddick keeping it local in his West Country patch, yet bossing affairs with 37 winners.
Published on 27 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 April 2023
