Younger and hungrier Jack Andrews set to give Will Biddick a run for his money in race for men's title

May is the month when championship contenders focus their efforts, or accept defeat and coast towards the season’s conclusion in mid-June.

The 'horses-come-first’ is a mantra when discussing title hopes, but with rain around the going is pleasantly friendly for the time of year and roughing-off plans are on hold, which will keep championships bubbling.

The men’s title looks particularly intriguing, with seven-time champion Will Biddick keeping it local in his West Country patch, yet bossing affairs with 37 winners.