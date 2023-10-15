Why this strong stayer looks the best Classic bet after Newmarket's weekend action

It’s a valuable tool for a punter to be able to keep a clear head and find the holes in a supposedly stellar performance about which all and sundry are waxing lyrical.

Sometimes, though, there are no holes to pick – and that is how I felt after watching City Of Troy romp home in the Dewhurst.

Although it was his first run since July, and on ground that might have blunted his talent, defeat never looked possible for City Of Troy at any stage of the race.