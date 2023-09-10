Why I'm adding an impressively consistent filly to my ante-post portfolio for Champions Day

It's not easy to interpret Auguste Rodin. This season has now seen him produce three hard-fought Group 1 successes and two abysmal performances in which cumulatively he was beaten 149 lengths.

The latest victory in Saturday's Irish Champion Stakes saw him hold off Luxembourg and Nashwa, two solid horses for the level with six Group 1 wins between them, and while he never totally puts his stamp on a race, it was a creditable performance, particularly dropping down to a mile and a quarter, which is arguably short of his optimum.

As a result he was cut for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe – he's now vying for third spot in the market at a general 10-1, alongside Westover and behind Ace Impact and Hukum – but for me the most significant run with an eye on the big autumn championship races came from Nashwa .