Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:10 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:10 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Grapevine
premium

Two Arc-winning trainers team up to launch new ownership vehicle in France

From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Partnerships seem to be all the rage and two men who have scaled the summit of French racing are the latest to pool their expertise in a project they describe as “dynamic but with a bit of experience onboard”.

Racing France is a new syndicate launched by Nicolas Clement and John Hammond, who boast a combined three Arc wins as trainers. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inRacing Grapevine

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine