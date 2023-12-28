Trainers' directory will help promote sport for new owners and those who want to work in yards

That new year’s resolution to own a point-to-pointer just became easier, particularly for the uninitiated.

A directory of trainers and their locations around Britain has been launched on fledgling website gopointing.com , which went live in the autumn with the aim of providing easy insight to the sport.

The trainer directory, which can be found under the Come Pointing banner, enables viewers to type in a postcode and search for yards in that area. Useful for owners, but also those who would like to work in or ride out at a yard.

Extensive media coverage means many licensed trainers are familiar faces to even rare racegoers, but most trainers of pointers can slip into the beer tent on a point-to-point course and go unnoticed.

Many prefer it that way, but for those who would like to fill a box or two, sell shares in a horse or recruit new members to a racing club, the trainer directory is a welcome addition.

Shark's advice unheeded

Standing in a Worcestershire field, Shark Hanlon cut an incongruous figure when I bumped into him at Chaddesley Corbett’s early December meeting.

Paddy Hanlon and his father Shark Credit: Patrick McCann

Hanlon has run and traded horses via British point-to-points, but on this occasion he and partner Rachel O’Neill had a different reason to attend. Son Paddy was about to have his first ride in a point-to-point.

“He’s 16,” said Hanlon. “You have to be 17 to ride in Irish point-to-points, so he’s starting off here.”

Hanlon Jr pulled up when riding the Fran Poste-trained Russian Diamond, but just before the race I spotted Hanlon in the beer tent, admiring the Cheltenham Gold Cup which had been taken by Hall of Fame staff to the point-to-point and was on display.

“How is Hewick?” I asked. “He’s grand,” said Shark. “We’re aiming for the Gold Cup. He’ll win that, and he will probably run in the King George beforehand. He’ll go well in that, too.”

I heard it there first, but foolishly still failed to back the horse.

Herbison one to note

In her fourth season of riding Devon-based Ella Herbison, who works for trainer Nigel Hawke, has ridden to the east of Wiltshire just once.

Her trip to Peper Harow in Surrey in May proved worthwhile when she won on Count Simon , so it is apt that her second foray east – to Horseheath on Sunday – is to renew her partnership with the Rob Varnham-trained nine-year-old.

Herbison will also partner Glimpse Of Gladys, who travels to the Cambridgeshire track from Robert Pudd’s Taunton yard.

Herbison, 20, is a name to note, although she has no background in racing. She says: “My dad’s an electrician, my mum is a nurse, but they love racing and used to take me to Taunton races.

“I picked up the ride on Count Simon at Peper Harow when Mollie Landau turned him down to ride another horse in the race. Unfortunately for her, I won and she came second. I’ve never ridden at Horseheath, but I’ve heard it’s a big galloping track. I’m looking forward to going there.”

My advice to any first-timer at the venue is to observe ten-time women’s champion Gina Andrews, and Herbison will get that opportunity when Count Simon lines up in the ladies’ conditions race. Andrews rides likely favourite Tigerbythetail, who won four races last season for trainer Tom Ellis.

Famous Clermont: the Aintree Foxhunters' winner makes his seasonal reappearance at Larkhill Credit: John Grossick

Weekend preview

Famous Clermont , emphatic winner of Aintree’s Randox Foxhunters’ Chase in April runs at Larkhill on Sunday.

Trainer Chris Barber says: “I’m happy with him, but he’s not fully wound up. He’s not been for any awaydays because he gets into racing mode after his first run and ran up a bit light last year. His big day is in April [at Aintree].”

Dorset-based Barber expects to run five at the meeting, including maiden Wolf Walker, of whom he says: “He’s not straightforward, but I love the horse.”

Barber’s Potters Magic adds edge to the restricted race, but race-fit Douglas Longbottom from Bea Coward’s yard appears a more likely winner.

The loss of Thursday’s waterlogged Chaddesley Corbett fixture means both Sunday’s meetings will gain a few extra runners. Top prospect Fairly Famous might now go to Horseheath, where a clash with Ragnar Lodbrok in the mixed open would be absorbing.

The bet of the meeting, however, could be the four-year-old Trojan Du Berlais , trained in Suffolk by Andrew Pennock and third to Handstands in an Irish point-to-point in October. The winner has since scored in style for Ben Pauling at Hereford.

Sunday

Larkhill, Wiltshire, SP4 8QT – first race 11.30. 7 races, 120 entries

Horseheath, Cambs, CB21 4QP – 11.00. 7 races, 95 entries

More information at pointtopoint.co.uk

