Ante-Post Angles
premium

Tough stayer is a cracking bet for the Coral Gold Cup after promising return

Gentlemansgame came out on top in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday, but the most interesting runners from an ante-post perspective were the beaten horses – and not just Bravemansgame.

Paul Nicholls’ King George hero didn’t do his chances of a Kempton repeat much harm, losing out only after a mistake at the last to a race-fit rival who was receiving 6lb.

Bookmakers agreed, not pushing him out too much in the betting, and he is now 2-1 generally for the Boxing Day feature. In a race that lends itself to back-to-back winners – there have been 11 such victors going back to Pendil in 1972 and 1973 – I think Bravemansgame will still be the horse they all have to beat, especially as the field might well cut up with several of those quoted at the moment – Allaho, Galopin Des Champs and Gerri Colombe, for example – being doubtful runners.

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor

Published on 5 November 2023inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 18:00, 5 November 2023

