Ante-Post Angles


Time to take a Derby position with this 'very impressive' Group 1 winner at 25-1

Another weekend, another three Aidan O'Brien-trained colts putting themselves in the frame for Derby consideration next year.

Grosvenor Square kicked things off on Saturday with an easy win in the Eyrefield Stakes, easily beating stablemate Cambridge to land the 1m1f Group 3 contest. 

The win backed up his good third in the Beresford and he is obviously a horse with plenty of potential. The issue when it comes to the Derby is that I see that potential being realised as a stayer.

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor
Published on 22 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 22 October 2023
