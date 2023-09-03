The standout on Solario day was Classical Song - and 20-1 for the Fillies' Mile is far too big

Solario day tends to be quite low-key, somewhat inevitably given it comes just a week after York’s Ebor meeting, but it does have the scope to throw up something very interesting, as the likes of Kingman, Masar and Too Darn Hot have shown in recent years.

The variation on that theme this year is that, while I suspect there was an extremely significant performance on the card, it came half an hour after the feature race.

That was when Ralph Beckett gave his exciting two-year-old filly Classical Song her second taste of racecourse action and, having found one too good on her Goodwood debut, she made no mistake this time, careering away inside the final furlong to win by three lengths.