The 'mad Swede' who helped to create the ultimate Breeders' Cup miracle from Lambourn

A bit like the Grand National, the Breeders' Cup is well capable of penning a great story – such as the success ten years ago of the unheralded London Bridge in the now-defunct Marathon under Mike Smith.

London Bridge hailed from the same Lambourn yard Kim Bailey used to win the National, Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle and ran for Jo Hughes, but former trainer Mikael Magnusson, who still owns Old Manor Stables, played a huge part in the triumph.

Magnusson remains a familiar face in the area and recalls: "I think it was June when I phoned Adrian Beaumont at the International Racing Bureau and asked what rating you needed to get in.