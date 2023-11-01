The 'mad Swede' who helped to create the ultimate Breeders' Cup miracle from Lambourn
A bit like the Grand National, the Breeders' Cup is well capable of penning a great story – such as the success ten years ago of the unheralded London Bridge in the now-defunct Marathon under Mike Smith.
London Bridge hailed from the same Lambourn yard Kim Bailey used to win the National, Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle and ran for Jo Hughes, but former trainer Mikael Magnusson, who still owns Old Manor Stables, played a huge part in the triumph.
Magnusson remains a familiar face in the area and recalls: "I think it was June when I phoned Adrian Beaumont at the International Racing Bureau and asked what rating you needed to get in.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'It's a perfectly good idea' - Nicky Henderson eyeing Grand National glory despite reduction in field size
- Jamie Snowden and Sir Anthony McCoy leave champion South African trainer longing for more on Valley visit
- Oliver Signy keen to tap into 'younger outlook' as he looks to maintain rapid progress
- 'I'm not as much fun as Henry!' - Ponsonby syndicates to continue as Newbury prepares to celebrate charismatic late pioneer
- Newmarket palaver shows Lambourn leads the way with open days - and onion bhajis
- 'It's a perfectly good idea' - Nicky Henderson eyeing Grand National glory despite reduction in field size
- Jamie Snowden and Sir Anthony McCoy leave champion South African trainer longing for more on Valley visit
- Oliver Signy keen to tap into 'younger outlook' as he looks to maintain rapid progress
- 'I'm not as much fun as Henry!' - Ponsonby syndicates to continue as Newbury prepares to celebrate charismatic late pioneer
- Newmarket palaver shows Lambourn leads the way with open days - and onion bhajis