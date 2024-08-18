'Significant' prize-money investment can help 'Premier League racetrack' Newbury to bright future - new chief

From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Newbury chief executive Shaun Hinds is relishing the responsibility of working at a "Premier League racetrack" but knows the hard work starts now with a number of ongoing challenges within the industry.

Hinds started his new role on June 3 after being appointed as a replacement for Julian Thick, who announced his resignation after ten years last summer.