Sheikh Hamdan always had a soft spot for the village - and his legacy lives on with arrival of fabulous Frankel filly

Lambourn will be alive and kicking this weekend when the Coral Gold Cup takes place at nearby Newbury.

I was reminded by one local on Sunday afternoon the race is still known in these parts (and "always will be") as the Hennessy, and there could be a village winner to cheer too with Nicky Henderson, Jamie Snowden and Warren Greatrex possessing decent enough claims via Dusart, Datsalrightgino, Ga Law and Bill Baxter.

Along with Oliver Signy, those trainers will do their best this season to keep the jumps flag flying high in the area, and that might not be too hard on Saturday when a certain Constitution Hill – Lambourn's brightest star – is due to be in action.