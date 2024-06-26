Road closure brings calm to Warren Hill and joy to trainers - except Sir Mark Prescott

Road closures don't normally spell good news but that hasn't been the case in Newmarket for the last fortnight when the busiest part of the training grounds has been turned into the most tranquil.

Warren Hill, which usually hosts upwards of 2,000 equine movements in one morning, has been a safer place all round after Anglian Water closed the main thoroughfare to the village of Moulton beyond the all-important car park, which the trainers and owners use.

Normally, the Moulton Road has cars, vans and buses all day long, but it’s a very different story at the moment and will be for at least another week as the water company installs some sizeable pipework.